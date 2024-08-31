Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thunderstorms have been forecast across Portsmouth and much of England amid a weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy showers and storms tomorrow morning (September 1). It will be in place from 4am tomorrow until 9am. The warning covers Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville, Emsworth and other parts of Hampshire.

Thunderstorms have been forecast across Portsmouth .Picture: Habibur Rahman

The forecaster said there is a “small chance of flooding and disruption from heavy showers and thunderstorms” in a few places. They added: “A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of southern England on Saturday night, but by Sunday morning there is an increasing risk of more active and organised heavy showers and thunderstorms moving in to, or developing across, parts of southern England.

“The risk of storms will then steadily transfer broadly northwards through the afternoon and into the early evening. The extent of these thunderstorms is very uncertain, and many places will miss them, but where they do occur, 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall in less than an hour with perhaps over 75 mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards, most likely across southern and central England.”

The Met Office said Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with cancellations to trains and bus services being possible. “There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost,” they said.