Portsmouth weather: Wind and rain batter Southsea as Storm Ashley hits the UK - in 33 pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 20th Oct 2024, 16:20 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 17:47 BST
Portsmouth has been battered by wind and rain as the affects of Storm Ashley are felt.

WATCH: Wind and rain batter Southsea as Storm Ashley hits the UK

Southsea was expected to be awash with runners taking part in The Great South Run on Sunday, October 20. However, the weather conditions have put paid to that with the promenade and common quiet as wind and rain persists.

Storm Ashley has hit northern parts of the UK hardest and while we have not had the brunt of it in Portsmouth, its affects have still been felt. Runners and the odd walker have looked on a moody and choppy sea with waves crashing over onto footpaths.

Here are 33 stormy pictures:

The stormy sea at high tide crashed waves onto footpaths as passer-by's did their best to get out the way

1. Moody Southsea sea

The stormy sea at high tide crashed waves onto footpaths as passer-by's did their best to get out the way Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

A moody sea crashed waves high onto footpaths as passer-by's did their best to get out the way

2. Stormy sea

A moody sea crashed waves high onto footpaths as passer-by's did their best to get out the way Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

It was a quieter day than expected in Southsea with only a few hardy walkers and runners venturing out into the wind and rain.

3. Wind and rain batter Southsea

It was a quieter day than expected in Southsea with only a few hardy walkers and runners venturing out into the wind and rain. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

It was a quieter day than expected in Southsea with only a few hardy walkers and runners venturing out into the wind and rain.

4. Wind and rain batter Southsea

It was a quieter day than expected in Southsea with only a few hardy walkers and runners venturing out into the wind and rain. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

