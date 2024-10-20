Southsea was expected to be awash with runners taking part in The Great South Run on Sunday, October 20. However, the weather conditions have put paid to that with the promenade and common quiet as wind and rain persists.
Storm Ashley has hit northern parts of the UK hardest and while we have not had the brunt of it in Portsmouth, its affects have still been felt. Runners and the odd walker have looked on a moody and choppy sea with waves crashing over onto footpaths.
Here are 33 stormy pictures:
1. Moody Southsea sea
The stormy sea at high tide crashed waves onto footpaths as passer-by's did their best to get out the way Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
A moody sea crashed waves high onto footpaths as passer-by's did their best to get out the way Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
It was a quieter day than expected in Southsea with only a few hardy walkers and runners venturing out into the wind and rain. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
It was a quieter day than expected in Southsea with only a few hardy walkers and runners venturing out into the wind and rain. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
