Portsmouth has been battered by wind and rain as the affects of Storm Ashley are felt.

Southsea was expected to be awash with runners taking part in The Great South Run on Sunday, August 20. However, the weather conditions have put paid to that with the promenade and common quiet as wind and rain persists.

Storm Ashley has hit northern parts of the UK hardest and while we have not had the brunt of it in Portsmouth, its affects have still been felt. Runners and the odd walker have looked on a moody and choppy sea with waves crashing over onto footpaths.

