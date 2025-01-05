Portsmouth weather: Yellow weather warning for rain issued for the South East including Portsmouth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has issued the warning with wet weather set to affect many in the South West and South East all day Sunday, January 5, until 9am on Monday, January 6. It follows on just a day after a yellow weather warning for snow and ice was in affect for much of Hampshire.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times, through the course of Sunday and overnight into Monday morning, will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions and perhaps some localised surface water flooding.
“Through this period, a further 15-20 mm of rain could fall quite widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations, this most likely in southwest England. Parts of southeast England are less likely to see heavy rain after early afternoon on Sunday. Rain, perhaps with a little wet snow on its back edge, will clear to the east through Monday morning.”
The weather conditions are likely to affect travel with the Met Office advising travellers to check road conditions, or bus and train timetables in advance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.