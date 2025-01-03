Entries open for cherished Great South Run following last year's cancellation - but spaces are limited

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:35 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:35 GMT
Get ready to dust your running shoes off because entries are now open for this year’s Great South Run.

The AJ Bell Great South Run is a huge event in the city’s calendar with thousands of people flocking to Portsmouth every year to get involved in the action.

Due to adverse weather conditions, thanks to Storm Ashley, the 2024 Great South Run was cancelled following concerns for people’s safety.

The young runners get into the zone before the start of the run.The young runners get into the zone before the start of the run.
Over 25,000 runners were signed up to last year’s Great South Run weekend, and organisers have confirmed that there are only a limited number of places up for grabs after the majority of last year’s participants rolled their entry over into the 2025 event.

This year, the event will take place on October 18 and 19 and the weekend event will welcome a range of races including the 5k and the children’s races on the Saturday.

Runners travel from across the world take part in the event which showcases the city with its scenic route around Portsmouth and Southsea which includes Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard and Southsea Castle.

For more information about the Great South Run, click here.

For more information about the 5k and the children’s races, which are expected to sell out, click here.

