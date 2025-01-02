Yellow weather warning update: Snow and ice to miss Portsmouth but may impact parts of Hampshire including Petersfield

By Joe Williams

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:54 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:55 GMT
Snow and ice is expected to affect parts of the country this weekend but there remains uncertainly regarding how much it will impact Hampshire.

The snow and ice yellow weather warning is in place from Saturday, January 4 at 12pm until Sunday, January 5 at 11.59pm. | Met Office

The Met Office has updated its yellow weather warning for snow and ice which is covering parts of Hampshire. At the moment Portsmouth is still just outside the potentially affected area but much of Hampshire could see snow, although it will likely be for a short time.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “ Outbreaks of rain spreading progressively northeastwards later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday will likely be preceded by a spell of snow on its northern flank. Whilst there is some uncertainty, any snow in southern and eastern parts of England, especially at low levels, will probably be rather transient before turning back to rain.

“However, some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, at least for a time, where 5 cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines. This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

The weather warning time frame has also now been reduced with it starting on Saturday, January 4 at 12pm, and lasting until Sunday, January 5 at 11.59pm.

The latest information and forecasts can be found on the MET office website.

