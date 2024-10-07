Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wanted man who fled his own country following drug supply conviction has been located - police have confirmed.

Waldemar Hawro, 36, from Poland, had fled to the UK with police previously releasing an appeal for help in locating him. He was thought to be in the Southampton area and police have now confirmed that he has been located.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary posted on social media: “Last week we appealed for information to help us find wanted man Waldemar Hawro. He has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Police have also confirmed that he has been charged with breach of bail and will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, October 7). In the original appeal, officers confirmed that Hawro would be extradited to Poland once located.