Storm Eunice: Recap all the updates as storm caused chaos and disruption across Portsmouth with flooding, fallen trees and road closures

STORM Eunice brought flooding, fallen trees and plenty of disruption as it battered Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:41 pm

A red weather warning was place until 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned there would be ‘dangerous’ weather.

Forecasters feared that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Huge waves caused by Storm Eunice. Picture: Tony Hicks

Read More

Read More
Hour-by-hour forecast for Storm Eunice

A video, which you can watch at the top of this article, shows flooding at the seafront in Southsea caused by the storm.

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday

‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.

Flooding in Southsea. Picture: Fiona Callingham

‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.

Lamppost knocked down near Coffee Cup in Eastney. Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: Fresh yellow weather warning issued for after the storm in Portsmouth

The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’

You can recap all the latest storm updates from throughout the day in our live blog below.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Stormy conditions at the seafront in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A jogger is seen on the promenade on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022 in Southsea, England. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Storm Eunice: Live updates as red warning set for Portsmouth

Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:00

  • Red weather warning was in place for much of the day
  • There is a ‘danger to life'
  • Wind hit 70mph in Portsmouth
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 18:04

Welcome to our live blog for Storm Eunice

We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day as Storm Eunice set to arrive.

Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 18:08

Amber weather warning in place

SOUTHSEA, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Birds take off from Southsea pier on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Amber weather warning is now in place.

It is in force until 9pm tonight.

Met Office warns there is a ‘danger to life’.

Read the full story here

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 05:30

Here’s what travel companies have said

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a majority of the UK due to Storm Eunice.

Here are early travel updates

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 06:00

This is what it looked like during the last storm in Portsmouth

A boy paddles on Southsea Common, after Storm Barra. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-17)

This is what it looked like the last time that a storm hit Portsmouth.

It was Storm Barra and it caused chaos on December 8, 2021.

See our gallery from that day here

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 06:30

Seafront roads and flood gates set to close

Portsmouth City Council has announced a number of measures will be in place for the storm.

This includes shutting seafront roads in Southsea and closing the flood gates at Old Portsmouth.

Read the full story

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:00

Marwell Zoo to be closed today

Marwell Zoo will close tomorrow due to Storm Eunice. Picture: Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo will be shut today.

The Zoo is closing due to the storm and the weather warning in place.

Read the full story here

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:14

A red weather warning has now been issued

A red weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Met Office

A red weather warning has now been issued for Portsmouth and southern Hampshire.

The Met Office expects ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.

Read the full warning here

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:31

School’s set to close across Portsmouth and Hampshire

A major incident has been declared and schools have been advised to close due to the storm.

Portsmouth City Council advised all schools to shut in the city.

We have pulled together and updating list of closures.

Read that here

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:31

School’s set to close across Portsmouth and Hampshire

A major incident has been declared and schools have been advised to close due to the storm.

Portsmouth City Council advised all schools to shut in the city.

We have pulled together and updating list of closures.

Read that here

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:31

Historic Dockyard has closed due to the storm

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Met OfficeStorm EunicePortsmouthSouthseaPower cuts