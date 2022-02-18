Storm Eunice: Recap all the updates as storm caused chaos and disruption across Portsmouth with flooding, fallen trees and road closures
STORM Eunice brought flooding, fallen trees and plenty of disruption as it battered Portsmouth.
A red weather warning was place until 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place until 9pm.
The Met Office has warned there would be ‘dangerous’ weather.
Forecasters feared that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.
A video, which you can watch at the top of this article, shows flooding at the seafront in Southsea caused by the storm.
On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday
‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.
‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.
The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’
You can recap all the latest storm updates from throughout the day in our live blog below.
Storm Eunice: Live updates as red warning set for Portsmouth
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:00
- Red weather warning was in place for much of the day
- There is a ‘danger to life'
- Wind hit 70mph in Portsmouth
Welcome to our live blog for Storm Eunice
We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day as Storm Eunice set to arrive.
Amber weather warning in place
Amber weather warning is now in place.
It is in force until 9pm tonight.
Met Office warns there is a ‘danger to life’.
Here’s what travel companies have said
This is what it looked like during the last storm in Portsmouth
This is what it looked like the last time that a storm hit Portsmouth.
It was Storm Barra and it caused chaos on December 8, 2021.
Seafront roads and flood gates set to close
Portsmouth City Council has announced a number of measures will be in place for the storm.
This includes shutting seafront roads in Southsea and closing the flood gates at Old Portsmouth.
Marwell Zoo to be closed today
Marwell Zoo will be shut today.
The Zoo is closing due to the storm and the weather warning in place.
A red weather warning has now been issued
A red weather warning has now been issued for Portsmouth and southern Hampshire.
The Met Office expects ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.
School’s set to close across Portsmouth and Hampshire
A major incident has been declared and schools have been advised to close due to the storm.
Portsmouth City Council advised all schools to shut in the city.
We have pulled together and updating list of closures.
