Jogger Mike Gilmour takes an alternative route in Wallington, Fareham on Tuesday 7th December 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Storm Barra: 24 pictures captures the chaos caused by Storm Barra in Portsmouth, Southsea, Fareham, Langstone and Titchfield

STORM Barra brought high winds and heavy rain across the Portsmouth area today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:56 pm

It caused plenty of disruption as there was flooding in Old Portsmouth as well as on Eastern Road.

Floods were also seen in Wallington in Fareham as well as in Langstone, Emsworth and Titchfield.

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 11.59pm – and a second one then comes into force one minute later at midnight and lasts until 6pm tomorrow.

You can see all our photos capturing the chaos across the Portsmouth area today in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Storm Barra

People brave the weather as they make their way along the seafront in Southsea as Storm Barra hit. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Photo: Andrew Matthews

2. Storm Barra

Shoppers out in Storm Barra, Kent Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-02)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Storm Barra

Shoppers out in Storm Barra, Grove Road South, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-01)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Storm Barra

