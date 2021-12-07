It caused plenty of disruption as there was flooding in Old Portsmouth as well as on Eastern Road.

Floods were also seen in Wallington in Fareham as well as in Langstone, Emsworth and Titchfield.

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 11.59pm – and a second one then comes into force one minute later at midnight and lasts until 6pm tomorrow.

You can see all our photos capturing the chaos across the Portsmouth area today in our gallery below.

