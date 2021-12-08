The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for yesterday and today for the city and the surrounding areas.

A warning for strong winds came into force at midnight and remains in force until 6pm.

Flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for across the Portsmouth area yesterday.

Cyclist riding through the flood around Wallington, Fareham on Tuesday 7th December 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Red ‘flooding is expected’ alerts were in place for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth.

Yesterday flooding was seen in Wallington in Fareham as well as Titchfield and Langstone.

A video filmed by Tony Groom showed flooding in the beer garden of the Still and West in Bath Square in Old Portsmouth yesterday.

Eastern Road was also flooded during the storm yesterday.

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Scene from Eastern Road

On its website the Met Office warns: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.’

We will bring you all the latest updates on day two of Storm Barra.

Screenshot of a video showing flooding in the beer garden of The Still and West in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Tony Groom

