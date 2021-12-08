Storm Barra: Latest updates as yellow weather warning remains in place for second day after flooding in Portsmouth, Fareham, Titchfield, Langstone and Emsworth
A WEATHER warning remains in place after Storm Barra brought flooding to parts of the Portsmouth area.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for yesterday and today for the city and the surrounding areas.
A warning for strong winds came into force at midnight and remains in force until 6pm.
Flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for across the Portsmouth area yesterday.
Red ‘flooding is expected’ alerts were in place for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth.
Yesterday flooding was seen in Wallington in Fareham as well as Titchfield and Langstone.
A video filmed by Tony Groom showed flooding in the beer garden of the Still and West in Bath Square in Old Portsmouth yesterday.
Eastern Road was also flooded during the storm yesterday.
On its website the Met Office warns: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.’
We will bring you all the latest updates on day two of Storm Barra.
Follow our live blog at the bottom of this article.
Storm Barra live updates as flood warnings issued for Portsmouth
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 08:57
- Yellow weather warning remain in force
- Storm Barra caused flooding in Portsmouth
- Flooding also scene in Fareham, Titchfield and Langstone
Latest from the Met Office
What does the weather warning say?
A yellow weather warning remains in place until 6pm.
On the Met Office website it says: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.
‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.’
Welcome back to our Storm Barra blog
We will bring you all the latest updates on day two of Storm Barra - as weather warnings remain in place.
24 photos capture the chaos caused by Storm Barra
Pompey vs Sheffield Wednesday will go ahead!
The match has been given the green light!
Pitch inspect at Fratton Park
A pitch inspect is due at 6.30pm at Fratton Park as Storm Barra puts Pompey vs Sheffield Wednesday at risk.