Storm Barra: Latest updates as yellow weather warning remains in place for second day after flooding in Portsmouth, Fareham, Titchfield, Langstone and Emsworth

A WEATHER warning remains in place after Storm Barra brought flooding to parts of the Portsmouth area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 8:43 am

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for yesterday and today for the city and the surrounding areas.

A warning for strong winds came into force at midnight and remains in force until 6pm.

Flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for across the Portsmouth area yesterday.

Cyclist riding through the flood around Wallington, Fareham on Tuesday 7th December 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Red ‘flooding is expected’ alerts were in place for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth.

Yesterday flooding was seen in Wallington in Fareham as well as Titchfield and Langstone.

A video filmed by Tony Groom showed flooding in the beer garden of the Still and West in Bath Square in Old Portsmouth yesterday.

Eastern Road was also flooded during the storm yesterday.

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Scene from Eastern Road

Storm Barra: Dramatic video captures scale of flooding in Langstone due to the s...

On its website the Met Office warns: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.’

We will bring you all the latest updates on day two of Storm Barra.

Screenshot of a video showing flooding in the beer garden of The Still and West in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Tony Groom

Follow our live blog at the bottom of this article.

Flooding in Titchfield Haven. Picture: Ian Gray

Storm Barra live updates as flood warnings issued for Portsmouth

Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 08:57

  • Yellow weather warning remain in force
  • Storm Barra caused flooding in Portsmouth
  • Flooding also scene in Fareham, Titchfield and Langstone
Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 08:57

Latest from the Met Office

Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 08:46

What does the weather warning say?

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 6pm.

On the Met Office website it says: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.

‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.’

Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 08:44

Welcome back to our Storm Barra blog

We will bring you all the latest updates on day two of Storm Barra - as weather warnings remain in place.

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 19:21

24 photos capture the chaos caused by Storm Barra

Jogger Mike Gilmour takes an alternative route in Wallington, Fareham on Tuesday 7th December 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

See our full gallery here

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 19:06

Pompey vs Sheffield Wednesday will go ahead!

The match has been given the green light!

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 18:30

Pitch inspect at Fratton Park

It's been raining at Fratton Park for the majority of the day as Britain is battered by Storm Barra

A pitch inspect is due at 6.30pm at Fratton Park as Storm Barra puts Pompey vs Sheffield Wednesday at risk.

Read the full story here

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 18:00

Here’s what the next storm will be called

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Scene from Eastern Road

See the full list of names for future storms here

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 17:49

Delays on M3 up to 70 minutes now

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 17:19

Issues on M3 southbound this evening

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 17:02

Here is the latest on delays on Eastern Road

