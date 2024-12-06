Storm Darragh has caused more cancellations in Hampshire with a second country park announcing its closure resulting in two popular events following suit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staunton Country Park in Havant has confirmed it will be closed as of 4.30pm on Friday, December 6 until Sunday, December 8, due to the forecasted high winds. The closure means that Saturday morning’s ParkRun usually held at 9am has been cancelled as well as the Enlightened Trails event scheduled for Saturday evening.

Staunton Country Park confirmed the closure on Facebook: “Due to the severe high winds forecasted Saturday 7th December, we have made the decision to close the Park from 4.30pm today (Friday, December 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will include the car park, Visitor Centre and Tea Rooms. Following site checks, we plan to reopen on Sunday, 8 December in the morning if it is safe to do so. Please check our social media pages and website for updates before you travel.”

Staunton Farm also confirmed that it will be shut on Saturday. In turn, Enlightened Trails, who run illuminated outdoor winter walks at sites across the country, have confirmed the Havant bookings are cancelled for Saturday due to Storm Darragh.

A message on Facebook said: “ Due to forecasted high winds from Storm Darragh, all Enlightened locations will be closed on Saturday, December 7 for guest safety. Affected Locations: Hylands Estate, Colchester Castle Park, Markshall Estate, Abbey Park and Staunton Farm.”

People with tickets to Enlightened Trail on Saturday, December 7 can rebook online at enlightenedmoments.co.uk/tickets.