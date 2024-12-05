Storm Darragh: Portsmouth FC give update over match with Bristol City after 'danger to life' weather warning
But there is good news for Pompey fans - at present - after concerns the Blues match at Fratton Park against Bristol City at 3pm could also fall foul to the weather.
As it stands, the club has no plans to abandon the game despite potential gusts of up to 80mph from Friday at 3pm and lasting until 6am on Sunday. A spokesperson for Portsmouth FC said they had not been “made aware of any danger of the game being called off”.
It comes as the Small Business Taster Christmas Market has decided to cancel its event on safety grounds. The market had been arranged for Saturday in Commercial Road. However, following the yellow weather warning for strong winds the event has been moved to Sunday, December 15.
The Met Office said of the warning this weekend: “Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh likely leading to some disruption and damage.”
During Storm Bert nearly two weeks ago on November 23 a man was killed by a tree when driving on the A34 near Winchester.
The forecaster has said to expect:
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties