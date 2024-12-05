Storm Darragh: Warning for wind and rain with gusts up to 80mph set to batter Portsmouth and Hampshire

A yellow weather warning of rain and wind has been issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire with Storm Darragh set to batter the area.

The Met Office said “strong winds and heavy rain (could) potentially lead to some disruption” when the warning takes places from 3pm on Friday, December 6 through to 6am on Sunday, December 8.

The forecaster added: “A deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night. The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area.”

Winds may gust to 60-70 mph but could reach nearer to 80mph. “The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely,” the Met Office added.

The news has already led to the postponement of the Small Business Saturday market in Commercial Road which was set to take place this weekend.

