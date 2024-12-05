A Portsmouth market set to take place this weekend has been postponed due to the strong winds that Storm Darragh is expected to bring to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Small Business Taster Christmas Market had been arranged for Saturday, December 7, in Commercial Road. However, following the yellow weather warning for strong winds this weekend, the event has been moved to Sunday, December 15.

A council spokesperson said: “Safety is our top priority for our residents, visitors and traders. Due to the predicted high winds for this weekend, we have made the decision to postpone the Small Business market in Commercial Road to Sunday 15 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our markets team are working hard to rearrange the event and are supporting the small businesses taking part. These small businesses offer fantastic value and quality, and we urge all to support them and shop local."

The market will host stalls from a number of local entrepreneurs offering such as edible bouquets, handcrafter local beers, clothing and handmade cards. It had been arranged for Saturday to go hand in hand with Small Business Saturday, with First Solent and Stagecoach South offering free bus services in the city to help people shop local.

Despite the markets postponement, it has been announced the free bus services will still be running this Saturday as part of the Small Business Saturday campaign to support high street businesses.

Further information on the Small Business Taster Christmas Market can be found here.