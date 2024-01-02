News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Storm Henk batters Portsmouth as waves crash onto Clarence Esplanade

Storm Henk has caused disruption across Portsmouth as high winds of up to 70mph have caused damage to houses and delays to transport.
By Joe Williams
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:31 GMT
Footage captured by Marine Jolly shows the turbulent scenes that has unfolded on Southsea seafront on Tuesday, January 2. The video shows the waves spilling over onto Clarence Esplanade as cars drive by with the swirling and foreboding sea in the background.

Storm Henk Portsmouth

17:29 GMT

High waves in Southsea

Storm Henk battered Southsea seafront with waves crashing onto Clarence Esplanade

17:27 GMT

Property damage

Emergency personnel were called to London Road, Hilsea after damage to roofs caused by the high winds.

For further information read the article here.

16:41 GMT

Evening forecast

16:24 GMT

Travel disruption

If you are trying to contact Brittany Ferries due to the disruption they are currently experiencing a high volume of calls.

16:20 GMT

Train delays

Southern Rail have also confirmed widespread disruption due to Storm Henk

16:19 GMT

Train delays

South Western Railway has confirmed Storm Henk is affecting a number of their services

15:43 GMTUpdated 16:06 GMT

Seafront road closure

A major coastal road has been closed due to Storm Henk with Gosport Borough Council confirming that Stokes Bay Road has been shut.

For more information please read the article here.

15:07 GMT

13:35 GMT

13:15 GMT

Storm Henk hits Portsmouth

