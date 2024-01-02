WATCH: Storm Henk batters Portsmouth as waves crash onto Clarence Esplanade
Footage captured by Marine Jolly shows the turbulent scenes that has unfolded on Southsea seafront on Tuesday, January 2. The video shows the waves spilling over onto Clarence Esplanade as cars drive by with the swirling and foreboding sea in the background.
Storm Henk Portsmouth
High waves in Southsea
Storm Henk battered Southsea seafront with waves crashing onto Clarence Esplanade
Property damage
Emergency personnel were called to London Road, Hilsea after damage to roofs caused by the high winds.
Evening forecast
Travel disruption
If you are trying to contact Brittany Ferries due to the disruption they are currently experiencing a high volume of calls.
Train delays
Southern Rail have also confirmed widespread disruption due to Storm Henk
Train delays
South Western Railway has confirmed Storm Henk is affecting a number of their services
Seafront road closure
A major coastal road has been closed due to Storm Henk with Gosport Borough Council confirming that Stokes Bay Road has been shut.
