Storm Herminia: 'Blustery' showers to wallop city as yellow weather warning continues - Hourly forecast
A yellow weather warning is in place this morning (January 28) as the city welcomes ‘heavy’ and ‘blustery showers’.
The Met Office has recently issued a number of warning for strong wind and rain up and down the country over the last few weeks.
The weather warning came into effect yesterday (January 27) at 7:58am and it is due to be in place until 10am.
The city saw strong winds, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hail yesterday while the warning was in place.
The Met Office said: “Heavy, blustery showers and possible thunderstorms, will lead to some flooding continuing to affect roads.
“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible - Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”
Forecast for Portsmouth:
Tuesday, January 28:
8am - Light Rain - 9C - 80 per cent chance of rain - 39mph wind gust
9am - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust
10am - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust
11am - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 38mph wind gust
12pm - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 39mph wind gust
1pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 38mph wind gust
2pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust
3pm - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 34mph wind gust
4pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 34mph wind gust
5pm - Light Rain - 9C - 60 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust
6pm - Overcast - 8C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 37mph wind gust
7pm - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust
8pm - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust
