Storm Herminia: 'Blustery' showers to wallop city as yellow weather warning continues - Hourly forecast

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 07:45 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 07:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Horrible weather will continue this morning following a day of rain, wind and thunderstorms.

A yellow weather warning is in place this morning (January 28) as the city welcomes ‘heavy’ and ‘blustery showers’.

The Met Office has recently issued a number of warning for strong wind and rain up and down the country over the last few weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weather warning came into effect yesterday (January 27) at 7:58am and it is due to be in place until 10am.

The city saw strong winds, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hail yesterday while the warning was in place.

The Met Office said: “Heavy, blustery showers and possible thunderstorms, will lead to some flooding continuing to affect roads.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible - Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”

Forecast for Portsmouth:

Tuesday, January 28:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

8am - Light Rain - 9C - 80 per cent chance of rain - 39mph wind gust

9am - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust

10am - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust

11am - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 38mph wind gust

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

12pm - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 39mph wind gust

1pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 38mph wind gust

2pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust

3pm - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 34mph wind gust

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 34mph wind gust

5pm - Light Rain - 9C - 60 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust

6pm - Overcast - 8C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 37mph wind gust

7pm - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust

8pm - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust

For more information about the Met Office, click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice