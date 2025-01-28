Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horrible weather will continue this morning following a day of rain, wind and thunderstorms.

The Met Office has recently issued a number of warning for strong wind and rain up and down the country over the last few weeks.

The weather warning came into effect yesterday (January 27) at 7:58am and it is due to be in place until 10am.

The city saw strong winds, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hail yesterday while the warning was in place.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible - Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”

Forecast for Portsmouth:

Tuesday, January 28:

8am - Light Rain - 9C - 80 per cent chance of rain - 39mph wind gust

9am - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust

10am - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust

11am - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 38mph wind gust

12pm - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 39mph wind gust

1pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 38mph wind gust

2pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust

3pm - Overcast - 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 34mph wind gust

4pm - Overcast - 9C - 50 per cent chance of rain - 34mph wind gust

5pm - Light Rain - 9C - 60 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust

6pm - Overcast - 8C - 40 per cent chance of rain - 37mph wind gust

7pm - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 36mph wind gust

8pm - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 35mph wind gust