Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued by the Met Office across the area today and tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Pictured is windy weather in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A yellow warning is in place for Portsmouth and Hampshire until 5pm today with the forecaster saying: “Strong winds are likely to cause some disruption on Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow warning for rain is also in place today until 6am on Monday. “Spells of heavy rain may lead to some local flooding during Sunday and Monday,” the Met Office said.

A third yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 10pm on Sunday until 7am on Monday for Hampshire and the south east. “A brief spell of strong winds, moving northeastwards from the south coast from Sunday evening, may lead to some disruption,” the Met Office added.

The Met Office said you can expect:

Some delays to journeys by road and rail, with bridge restrictions or closures possible.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that some high-sided vehicles may be blown over, which would lead to longer journey times which could extend into tomorrow's rush hour should this occur.