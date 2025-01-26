Three weather warnings for wind and rain in Hampshire on Sunday and Monday
A yellow warning is in place for Portsmouth and Hampshire until 5pm today with the forecaster saying: “Strong winds are likely to cause some disruption on Sunday.”
A yellow warning for rain is also in place today until 6am on Monday. “Spells of heavy rain may lead to some local flooding during Sunday and Monday,” the Met Office said.
A third yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 10pm on Sunday until 7am on Monday for Hampshire and the south east. “A brief spell of strong winds, moving northeastwards from the south coast from Sunday evening, may lead to some disruption,” the Met Office added.
The Met Office said you can expect:
- Some delays to journeys by road and rail, with bridge restrictions or closures possible.
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that some high-sided vehicles may be blown over, which would lead to longer journey times which could extend into tomorrow's rush hour should this occur.
