Lightning strike captured in the sky above Portsmouth during a storm.

The Met Office has published a new yellow alert with concerns that there could be flooding in parts.

Initially the warning lasted from 6pm on Wednesday until Friday morning.

A new alert is now in force from 9am on June 18 and remains in place until 9am on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On its website the Met Office says: ‘Thunderstorms may once again develop across much of England and east Wales through Friday, lasting into Saturday.

‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

‘There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.’

The Met Office continues: ‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

SEE ALSO: 26 dramatic thunderstorm photos from over the years in Portsmouth

‘There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.’

Temperatures are set to dip later in the week, with highs of 17C and 18C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron