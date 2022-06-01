The celebration, which marks Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, begins tomorrow and runs through to Sunday.

It includes two bank holidays on June 2 and June 3.

There will be street parties, beacon lightings and much more going on across the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends Grace Osbourne and Lucy Wright having a splash fight in the sea in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

With so much going on, you are probably wondering what the weather will be like in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a forecast for the next four days:

Portsmouth

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 20C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 16C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 17C

Friday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 16C

SEE ALSO: When are the Jubilee Beacons

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 21C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 21C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to overcast – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 22C

Saturday – Light showers changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C