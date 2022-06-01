Weather: Day by day Met Office forecast promises 20C temperatures but plenty of rain in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville for Queen's Jubilee

IT is almost time to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:54 am

The celebration, which marks Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, begins tomorrow and runs through to Sunday.

It includes two bank holidays on June 2 and June 3.

There will be street parties, beacon lightings and much more going on across the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Friends Grace Osbourne and Lucy Wright having a splash fight in the sea in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Read More

Read More
Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterloovil...

With so much going on, you are probably wondering what the weather will be like in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a forecast for the next four days:

Portsmouth

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 20C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 16C

Gosport

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 17C

Friday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 16C

SEE ALSO: When are the Jubilee Beacons

Fareham

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 21C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C

Havant

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 21C

Saturday – Heavy showers changing to overcast – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C

Waterlooville

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 22C

Saturday – Light showers changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C

What do you think of the weather forecast? Let us know in the comments.

QueenFarehamWaterloovilleGosportHavant