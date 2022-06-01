The celebration, which marks Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, begins tomorrow and runs through to Sunday.
It includes two bank holidays on June 2 and June 3.
There will be street parties, beacon lightings and much more going on across the area.
With so much going on, you are probably wondering what the weather will be like in the coming days.
The Met Office has issued a forecast for the next four days:
Portsmouth
Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C
Friday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 20C
Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 16C
Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 17C
Friday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 19C
Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 16C
Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 21C
Saturday – Heavy showers changing to cloudy – highs of 19C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C
Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 21C
Saturday – Heavy showers changing to overcast – highs of 19C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C
Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 18C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 22C
Saturday – Light showers changing to cloudy – highs of 19C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers – highs of 18C
