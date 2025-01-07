Cold weather warning extended as snow warning is issued for Hampshire

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:55 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:08 GMT
An amber cold weather alert has been extended into the weekend as temperatures remain low across the region - with a warning of possible snow in Hampshire tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8).

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in conjunction with the MET Office, came into effect from January 2) and was expected to last until midday on Wednesday, January 8 - however this has now been extended until midday on Sunday, January 12.

It also comes as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for snow across Southern England tomorrow - including Hampshire.

Yellow weather warning for January 8Yellow weather warning for January 8
The MET Office forecast shows that temperatures are expected to reach lows of minus one in Portsmouth tomorrow over the next few days, and up to minus three degrees further inland across the county where snow is more likely to fall.

The alert from UKHSA is released to provide early warning to the health and social care sectors of adverse weather conditions. Further information on the alerts can be found here.

The Met Office also urging people to plan their journeys carefully as part of its yellow warning.

