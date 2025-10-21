Heavy rain set to lash Hampshire this week with another weather warning issued

More heavy rain is set to lash Hampshire later this week with the Met Office issuing a weather warning.

The yellow warning is in place from just after midnight on Thursday, October 23 until 9pm the same day with between 20mm and 50mm expected to fall across Southern and eastern England.

Weather warning for October 23 2025 | Met Office

The Met Office said people should expect:

Spray and flooding on roads leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer

Public transport affected in places with some journey times taking longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

It follow’s yesterday’s heavy rain which battered the area, leading to come localised flooding.

For more see the Met Office website at weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/