With grey clouds appearing this morning, the rain followed not much later – but how long will it last?

According to the Met Office we should expect to see rain in the city until midnight tonight, with a prediction of 20 per cent chance of rain at 1am.

Until that time it looks like the rain will be heavy, as experts are saying there is around 95 per cent chance of rain for most of the day.

The same predictions are in place for Fareham and Gosport.

But in Havant there is still 60 per cent change of rain at 1am tomorrow morning.

Monday is expected to be dry for all areas, even with the chance of some sunshine.

Wet weather was predicted for the whole of the UK this weekend, with a warning in place for Wales.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said: ‘A new area of low-pressure, this time moving across England and Wales, arrives on Saturday night then slowly clears to the east on Sunday. This brings wet and windy weather to the country, particularly Wales, and we have issued a yellow national severe weather warning for rain for this.

‘As the system pulls away from the UK there will be another short lived, colder and more settled spell Monday night with one or two wintry showers possible over high ground in Scotland and perhaps a frost elsewhere.’

