A man was approached by an unknown person at around 4.55pm yesterday afternoon (Feb 12) on the pedestrian crossing at the junction of Queen Street and Anglesea Road, just outside Victoria Park.

The victim had his wallet in his hands and a man approached him and attempted to steal the wallet. However, he was not successful and fled the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking witnesses following an attempted robbery in Portsmouth

Hampshire police said: ‘The man we are attempting to trace is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, tanned olive skin and of muscular medium build with a short trimmed beard. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie, a green camouflage army jacket, blue ripped jeans and brown Timberland boots.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage or CCTV footage?

SEE ALSO: Teenage girls attacked outside a Hampshire mall

‘We are also attempting to locate a key witness to the incident, a woman in her late 20s with blonde hair who was wearing a black jacket and a Burberry scarf.

‘If you recognise this as being you, we would please urge you to call the police and report what you may have seen.’

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220060715.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron