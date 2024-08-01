Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for across Hampshire today with a yellow weather warning in place.

The Met Office is advising that the inclement weather may lead to disruption in the region on Thursday, August 1. It is still expected to be another hot day with highs around 26 degrees but cloud coverage may present some respite throughout.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty, thunderstorms may affect southeast England during the early hours of Thursday, perhaps also extending into parts of East Anglia. Where these occur, rain accumulations of 25-40 mm are possible in 1 hour, with a small risk of over 60mm in 2-3 hours, and accompanied by frequent lightning at times.

“Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are then expected to develop through Thursday afternoon and evening across parts of central, southern and eastern England, and perhaps also south Wales. These have the potential to produce 50 mm or more in 1-2 hours, along with gusty winds, large hail, and the risk of surface water flooding.”

Here is an hour by hour forecast of the weather for Portsmouth on Thursday, August 1:

8am: 20 degrees with less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

9am: 22 degrees with less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

10am: 23 degrees with less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

11am: 25 degrees with less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

12pm: 25 degrees with 10 per cent chance of rain.

1pm: 26 degrees with 20 per cent chance of rain.

2pm: 26 degrees with 30 per cent chance of rain.

3pm: 26 degrees with 30 per cent chance of rain.

4pm 26 degrees with 30 per cent chance of rain.

5pm: 26 degrees with 20 per cent chance of rain.

6pm: 26 degrees with 20 per cent chance of rain.

7pm: 25 degrees with 10 per cent chance of rain.

8pm: 24 degrees with less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

9pm: 24 degrees with less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

10pm: 23 degrees with less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

11pm: 22 degrees with 10 per cent chance of rain.