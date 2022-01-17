Yellow weather warning for fog across Portsmouth and Hampshire in place tonight

The Met Office has put the warning in place for much of England, including the whole of the south east.

It is expected the fog will last from 7pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for fog is on place across the south of England. Picture: Met Office

On the Met Office website it said: ‘Fog likely to cause slower travel and possible disruption in places.

‘What to expect: slower journey times and possible hazardous driving conditions, with delays to bus and train services also possible

‘There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

SEE ALSO: Major isolation rule change for people who have Covid

‘Areas of fog, some of it dense and freezing, will develop during Monday evening and overnight, persisting into Tuesday morning in places.

‘Visibility may dip below 100 metres in some locations. Fog will tend to lift into low cloud in many areas on Tuesday, though a few spots may stay foggy into the afternoon.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron