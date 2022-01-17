Yellow weather warning for fog across Portsmouth and Hampshire in place tonight
RESIDENTS in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are being urged to take care driving tonight and tomorrow morning as a yellow weather warning for fog has been issued.
The Met Office has put the warning in place for much of England, including the whole of the south east.
It is expected the fog will last from 7pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow.
On the Met Office website it said: ‘Fog likely to cause slower travel and possible disruption in places.
‘What to expect: slower journey times and possible hazardous driving conditions, with delays to bus and train services also possible
‘There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.
‘Areas of fog, some of it dense and freezing, will develop during Monday evening and overnight, persisting into Tuesday morning in places.
‘Visibility may dip below 100 metres in some locations. Fog will tend to lift into low cloud in many areas on Tuesday, though a few spots may stay foggy into the afternoon.’