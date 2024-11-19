Yellow weather warning for ice on Hampshire's roads

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:09 GMT
A yellow weather warning has been issued warning of ice of Hampshire’s roads.

The Met Office has issued the warning that icy patches are expected to form this evening and overnight on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths across the county, especially the north and towards Southampton, and much of the South East of England.

The warning is in place from 5pm this evening (Tuesday, November 19) until 10am tomorrow morning.

It said: “Temperatures are expected to fall below or close to freezing quite widely across the warning area with icy patches forming on untreated freezing surfaces.

“Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

