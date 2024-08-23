Portsmouth weather: Yellow weather warning in place for the South East as heavy rain scheduled
Portsmouth and much of the surrounding area is set to be affected by the yellow weather warning put in place for Saturday, August 24 between 6am and 1pm. Spells of heavy rain are predicted throughout the morning and into the afternoon which will be much to the dismay of Victorious Festival goers and others looking to head out and enjoy the bank holiday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spells of rain, heavy at times, developing early Saturday will persist for several hours before clearing away eastwards during the late morning or early afternoon. 15 to 30 mm of rain is likely to fall widely and as much as 50 to 70 mm rain could accumulate in a few places.”
Portsmouth is right on the edge of the warning area but the current Met Office forecast suggests there is over 95 per cent chance of rain in the early hours of the morning and remains above 50 per cent for much of the day.
The Met Office warns that the weather could affect journey times with spray and flooding expected on the roads. Bus and train times may also be affected. There is also a small chance of flooding for houses and businesses and possible power cuts.
Advise on how to prepare for the expected weather can be found on the Met Office website.
