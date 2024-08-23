Virgin Voyages: Resilient Lady cruise ship's arrival in Portsmouth delayed due to weather conditions
The Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady was scheduled to arrive in Portsmouth International Port in time for a ceremony at 12pm on Friday, August 23. However, due to weather conditions its arrival has been postponed with the current arrival time changeable due to conditions. The ship is still expected to arrive today.
The 912ft luxury vessel is set to treat Victorious Festival attendees and Southsea residents to a sight as it sailed past. The ship is set to be taking passengers on trips to Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Morocco.
The Resilient Lady weighs 110,000 tonnes and can carry up to 2,762 sailors, housing them in 1,404 luxury cabins and suites.
Amenities on board include a spa, restaurants, bars, live performance area, nightclub, casino, private karaoke bar, champagne lounge, swimming pool, aquatics bar, market style food hall, sports area, VIP rooftop bar, jogging track, fitness area and much more across 17 decks.
Portsmouth is set to be the first port to welcome all three of Virgin Voyages fleet following the previous visits of Scarlet and Valiant Lady.
