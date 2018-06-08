Date revealed for opening of new Five Guys restaurant in Portsmouth

Have your say

The opening date of the new Five Guys restaurant in Portsmouth has been revealed.

The American burger chain is expected to open its branch in Gunwharf Quays on July 16, the company has said.

Last month it was announced Five Guys would open in the city, to add to its branches in Whiteley Shopping Centre and Southampton.

The company - which specialises in burgers, fries and milkshakes - has more than 80 restaurants across the UK.

It says that all food is cooked fresh to order with ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

The restaurant will be the latest business to open at Gunwharf Quays this summer.

Whittard of Chelsea, Chapelle Jewellery and Timberland have already opened stores.

Kate Spade New York is also set to open in the coming weeks, despite the sudden death of designer Kate Spade in New York.