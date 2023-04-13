The all-new I’m A Celebrity South Africa series lands on our screens this month, promising an entertaining few weeks for viewers as former campmates brace for tough and thrilling challenges.

The much-loved reality show is set to begin at the end of April, on Monday, 24, which has been confirmed by ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand new series will bring back fan-favourites including Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan - who will battle it out to become the shows first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Some famous faces in the line-up emerged as winners, whilst others struggled to make it past the first few days in the unforgiving jungle.

Most Popular

Here’s a look back at each celebrities’ most iconic moments from their first stint on the show.

Phil Tufnell - Series 2 (2003)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil won the hearts of the nation during his appearance on the popular reality series. His bond with his campmates (and not to mention that impromptu fighting lesson with Josh Fashanu) made him a joy to watch on our screens.

After an intense jungle journey, the ex-England cricketer, who courageously faced-off with the terrifying elements from the show, was crowned the King of the Jungle in 2003.

Phil Tufnell

Helen Flanagan - Series 12 (2012)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The I’m A Celeb experience wasn’t an easy ride for former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan. Helen, 32, struggled after being voted by the public to take on Bushtucker trials on countless occasions.

Before stepping down to meet Ant and Dec ahead of her trials, the mum-of three would break down in tears. However, despite having a tough time of it, Helen came in seventh place in the 2012 series.

Amir Khan - Series 17 (2017)

Who can forget the great strawberry gate? We certainly haven’t. In 2017, I’m A Celebrity fans were left furious after boxer Amir Khan and former broadcaster and writer Iain Lee deceived their capmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After winning a tricky Dingo Dollar Challenge, the pair opted to devour a plate of strawberries covered in cream without returning anything to camp. With the guilty eating away at him, Ian eventually confessed to the truth.

Ultimately, Amir finished in fifth place after a whirlwind experience in the jungle.

Is Amir Khan's I'm A Celebrity place in jeopardy?

Fatima Whitbread - Series 11 (2011)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fatima braved all of the challenges the jungle had to offer and the insects which she had unexpectedly come face-to-face with. Unfortunately, during one instance, the former Olympic athlete found herself in a rather uncomfortable situation, when a cockroach managed to find its way up her nose.

Fatima entered the jungle in 2012 and won six stars for camp during her stay. She finished in third place.

Shaun Ryder Series 10 (2010)

Music legend Shaun Ryder entered the Australian jungle back in 2010. Shaun kept his campmates, and viewers, amused with his hilarious antics, which made him a firm fan favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the show can probably remember when a brave Shaun jumped head first out of a helicopter, and left many of us taken by surprise. The singer managed a second place spot after losing the first to X-Factor star Stacey Solomon.

Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder announces first solo show in 11 years in Manchester: how to buy tickets

Jordan Banjo - Series 16 (2016)

Jordan Banjo is best-known for being a member of the dynamic dance group diversity, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, viewers got to know the man behind the moves after he joined the show in 2016. The 30-year-old powerful dancer eventually came in fourth place at the end of the series.

Carol Vordeman - Series 16 (2016)

The former Countdown host, 62, reunited with her ex-campmate Jordan Banjo as the pair headed to South Africa to take on new challenges as part of the pre-recorded special.

Although Carol shined in the spotlight of her own accord, the presenters’ most iconic moments included her ‘brief fling’ with comedian Joel Dommett, as the pair shared a close relationship in camp. In the end, Carol finished in eighth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Burrell - Series 4 (2004)

Everyone can remember Paul Burrell’s time in Australia. The 64 -year-old was able to endure countless Bushtuckers trials in his time including the frightful and critter infested Bushtucker Bonanza. The former Royal Butler was placed as runner-up after losing out to Kerry Katona.

Janice Dickinson - Series 7 (2007)

Janice Dickinson made a name for herself as a judge on America’s Next Top Model. Back in 2007, she was announced as a contestant on the seventh series of I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here, where she came in second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad