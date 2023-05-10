Watch the moment a wild country lane speed chase sends car airborne into 60mph flips

Shocking footage shows the dramatic moment a wild country lane police chase sends a speeding driver airborne with his car rotating twice. The driver was chased by patrol officers along narrow country lanes near Farnworth, Bolton.

The hair-raising clip, released by police, shows Michael Turner, 28, flying along single-track lanes while hitting speeds in excess of 60mph. Cops followed the silver hatchback car along the winding high-sided roads before Turner ran into the back of another driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After dramatically rolling his car, Turner did a runner from the scene and cops found class A and B drugs in the car.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Following a lengthy investigation Michael Turner was identified as the driver of the vehicle and he was arrested and charged for dangerous driving and possession of Class A and B drugs with intent to supply.”

Most Popular

Shocking footage shows the dramatic moment a wild country lane police chase sends a speeding driver airborne with his car rotating twice