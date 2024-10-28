Used Stamp appeal in aid of the Guide Dogs for the Blind
Used Stamp appeal in aid of the Guide Dogs for the Blind
USED POSTAGE STAMP APPEAL
I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, Foreign and Christmas stamps.
If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address below.
Guide Dog Stamps PO Box 91
Virginia Water
Surrey
EnglandGU25 9AR
If you would like to contact me my email address is [email protected]
Thank you to everyone who has donated in the past, your assistance in helping me to support this very worthy cause is greatly appreciated.
N Carter