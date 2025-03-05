But it is its connection to the Royal Navy which has helped shape it over the centuries, with many of its historic gems having roots in the city’s strategic position in the Solent.

Portsmouth was founded in 1180 by Anglo-Norman merchant Jean de Gisors in the south-west area of Portsea Island, a location now known as Old Portsmouth was home to the first drydock ever built constructed by Henry VII in 1496.

King Henry VIII added important sites such as Southsea Castle, which is still standing today, and over the centuries other now historic and important buildings were added as our city’s rich history grew.

However much of our city was changed and history was sadly lost in the 1940s.

This is because during the Second World War, the city was bombed extensively by the Luftwaffe in 67 air raids between July 1940 and May 1944. This destroyed 6,625 houses and severely damaged 6,549, leading to a huge rebuild which - at first - took place off Portsea Island before the main island city itself was revamped.

But despite this, our city remains a treasure trove is history to fine and explore. Here are just some of the little gems which can still be found:

1 . Old dockyard railway gate Tucked away in the heart of Portsmouth is just a hint of a second rail network which once linked the heart of the city with our busy dockyard. An aging railway gate in Bishop Crispian Way is a reminder of the once vital dockyard railway which opened in 1857 but has been lost over the decades. The dockyard railway system had an amazing 23 miles of track and was self contained with its own locomotives, engine sheds and staff mess rooms. In its heyday every dry dock and sea lock could be accessed by the railway. | The News Photo Sales

2 . Broad Street, Old Portsmouth Crammed full of historic properties, cobbled streets and tramlines, a walk down Broad Street really in a little step back in time. And you can soak up the atmosphere at at the end point at Spice Island in the same way as people have done in years gone by. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Royal Garrison Church Step inside and explore the Royal Garrison Church in Southsea including its restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4 . Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum A little stroll along Old Commercial Road is a real step back in time with its cobbles street, historic homes and tramlines. But is is also home to the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum which has been carefully put together and preserved to show what life was like when the much-loved author was born. A real gem! | Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum Photo Sales