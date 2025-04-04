After being rebuilt by the Manning family following World War II, Clarence Pier has been a longstanding part of Southsea - and the team are getting ready to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

In 1945, Billy Manning and his friend Billy Butlin returned to the bomb site adjacent to Clarence Pier. The pair introduced a huge fairground and attractions to the site in a bid to spark some joy amongst people following the devastation from the war.

Eight decades later, Clarence Pier remains a thriving fairground within the city that attracts thousands of people every year.

Patricia Shufflebottom, Billy Manning’s daughter and a current director of Clarence Pier, and the team at the pier will be hosting a number of events throughout the year to celebrate 80 years of Clarence Pier. The festivities will kick off with a free Easter Egg hunt which will run from Saturday, April 5 until Monday, April 21.

Patricia, now 91, has been at the heart of Clarence Pier since she was 14-years-old, working hands-on with everything from cleaning galloper rods to being a guinea pig for new and prospective rides.

She said: “We literally built it from ruins. My family worked hard to provide generations of families with wonderful memories.

“It’s amazing to hear so many stories, even those of couples who met their spouse here.”

The pier currently features the Mad Mouse, the Tidal Wave, Canyon River, Twister, the Waltzer and much more with rides being open from April 5.

Here are 18 pictures of Clarence Pier over the years:

1 . Clarence Pier 80th Anniversary Pictured: A ride back in the 1990s

2 . Clarence Pier 80th Anniversary Pictured: Rodeo Switchback in 1949

3 . Clarence Pier 80th Anniversary Pictured: Billy Mannings Cavalcade of Music (1948 )

4 . Clarence Pier 80th Anniversary Pictured: Arthur Ward band - Regular performers at Clarence Pier in the 1950s