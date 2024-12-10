The decision not to include Clarence Pier in the city’s sea defence plans has been defended with officials saying it would add £20million to the bill.

It comes after the owners of the pier expressed grave concerns about its future and hit out at Portsmouth City Council for not addressing their fears.

As previously reported by The News, Clarence Pier is excluded from the Southsea Coastal Defence scheme, with director and shareholder of the pier Jimmy Norman expressing fears that this will leave it vulnerable to flooding and the potential risk of becoming “derelict”.

Fears have been expressed that the pier would not be protested by new sea defences. Picture: Sarah Standing

Instead proposed defence works for Clarence Pier, referred to as sub-frontage two, include a combination of earth bunds, concrete walls, and flood gates, along with raising a section of Pier Road, but without specific protection for the pier or funfair itself.

But the city council has defended this, saying that it did not get money from the Environment Agency to cover the cost of the extra £20million it would add to the multi-million project to create new sea defences across the whole of Portsea Island, including Southsea.

A spokesperson for the Southsea Coastal Scheme said: "The Southsea Coastal Scheme will provide protection to over 10,000 residential properties, safeguarding homes and lives across the area. Over the past 15 years, we have engaged with businesses and landowners at Clarence Pier as the scheme has been developed.

“As Clarence Pier is a structure built over the sea, it is very difficult to protect it from coastal flood risk and would add around £20million to the cost of the scheme.

A work in progress as new sea defences are being created in front of Southsea Common | Marcin Jedrysiak

“However, we have worked collaboratively with Clarence Pier's consultants, sharing data, advice, and design concepts.

“Currently, we have not been able to find a solution that meets the requirements of both parties, but we remain ready to work with them to explore all options and are keen to meet at a mutually agreeable time. It is also important to state that our current plans for the area do not place Clarence Pier at any greater risk of flooding than exists now."

The news comes as the finishing touches are put to the sea defences being created near Speakers’ Corner, with the works at both Ports Creek and in front of Southsea Common progressing and the sea defences along Eastern Road and Milton now complete.