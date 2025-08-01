A video shows historian Chris Cornell talking though his late father Donald Cornell’s photographs of Portsmouth from the 50s and 60s.

A video shows Portsmouth historian Chris Cornell sharing memories of the city with pictures taken by his late father Donald Cornell.

Donald, a former ‘plumber’s mate’ for British Railways, had a keen eye for photography.

Not only did he photograph many parts of Portsmouth in the 50s and 60s, but he also had a particular focus on railways up and down the country.

One photograph shows Donald with his camera - taken by a man he used to work for.

Other photographs show Fratton Park and Southsea Beach.

Watch the video to see more of Donald’s fascinating photographs.