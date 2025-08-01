Portsmouth historian shares father’s unseen photographs of the city - including Fratton Park in the 50s
A video shows Portsmouth historian Chris Cornell sharing memories of the city with pictures taken by his late father Donald Cornell.
Donald, a former ‘plumber’s mate’ for British Railways, had a keen eye for photography.
Not only did he photograph many parts of Portsmouth in the 50s and 60s, but he also had a particular focus on railways up and down the country.
One photograph shows Donald with his camera - taken by a man he used to work for.
Other photographs show Fratton Park and Southsea Beach.
Watch the video to see more of Donald’s fascinating photographs.
