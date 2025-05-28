25 insightful and wonderful old Royal Navy scenes at Portsmouth Harbour over the years

Portsmouth harbour has transformed drastically over the years.

We thought we’d give you an insight into what the area looked like in the past. Some of the photos in the galley date back as far as 1770 and span 200 years of Portsmouth’s history.

They give a real idea of what life was like on the waters for the Royal Navy in our harbour years ago and includes many navy vessels that of course are long gone now. There’s a wealth of historic information that is a delight to absorb.

In light of how the harbour has changed across the decades, Portsmouth Naval Base will soon see further changes. The government is planning a major infrastructure project to upgrade the site. More jetties and berths are set to be created, with updates planned for accommodation and other buildings.

Here are a selection of images showing how Portsmouth Harbour has changed. be sure to click through all the pages to see the gallery in full.

A small boat approaching the entrance to Portsmouth harbour, circa 1810. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Portsmouth harbour in years past

A small boat approaching the entrance to Portsmouth harbour, circa 1810. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth Harbour, situated on Portsea Island in Hampshire, circa 1890. (Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Portsmouth harbour in years past

Portsmouth Harbour, situated on Portsea Island in Hampshire, circa 1890. (Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

17th February 1906: The most powerful battleship in the world, the HMS 'Dreadnought' at its launch by the King at Portsmouth. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Portsmouth harbour in years past

17th February 1906: The most powerful battleship in the world, the HMS 'Dreadnought' at its launch by the King at Portsmouth. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

French prizes brought into Portsmouth Harbour after Lord Richard Howe’s victory in the naval Battle of Ushant, or the Glorious First of June, during the French Revolutionary Wars, June 1794. Illustration by Rawlandson. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Portsmouth harbour in years past

French prizes brought into Portsmouth Harbour after Lord Richard Howe’s victory in the naval Battle of Ushant, or the Glorious First of June, during the French Revolutionary Wars, June 1794. Illustration by Rawlandson. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

