Brevis eyes Oval clash after Hampshire squads hit Essex for six

Hampshire Hawks’ men and women kicked off their respective 2025 T20 Vitality Blast campaigns in style, delivering superb batting performances to dismiss their Essex counterparts.

Maia Bouchier shone for the women’s side, hitting 92 off 53 balls as part of a 215-run total and 25-run victory. The match saw a record-breaking crowd of 4,378 spectators, the highest total for a non-Hundred or international women’s match at Utilita Bowl.

Last weekend’s double-header at Utilita Bowl also saw Hampshire Hawks Men dominate Essex by 106 runs, with new man Dewald Brevis’ stunning 68 runs the stand-out on debut.

South African batsman Dewald Brevis expressed his delight at the win. He said:“That was lots of fun, I really loved it. We got a win so that’s what we wanted, and you all know we have to focus on the next game. Enjoy the moment first and then tomorrow’s a new day.

“There were very good things but there are things we can improve on as well.”

He later added: “There are a lot of things that are yet to come for this team, and we have to enjoy the moment. It’s only the first game of 14 matches, if I’m correct, and then playoff matches.

“We have to stay humble and enjoy it, but hopefully there is more to come.”

As three-time winners, the men’s team have the opportunity to become the outright most successful team in the competition’s history, having previously won tournament in 2010, 2012 and 2022.

Brevis’ 68 off 32 balls capped a 230-run performance against Essex, with captain James Vince’s returning 62 off 31 and Toby Albert scoring 54 from 34 balls.

Brevis commented on Hampshire’s 230-run total, saying: “It is, it is [a lot of runs]. But for our team calibre I believe we could get more runs.

“We just have to keep looking for those complete performances, but we played well, and it was a good score at the end.

“It was lovely, I think everyone played beautifully up front. They put a score on for me when I came in to have fun and enjoy it, and that’s how we want to play.

“We should keep doing that and if it wasn’t for them, then we wouldn’t have been where we were at the last over, or whatever over it was when we won.”

The batsman, who has played for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, holds the record for the highest score in T20 cricket in South Africa and the fastest 150 in T20 cricket in the world.

Brevis, who was making his debut for the Hawks, struck a six over the boundary on his very first ball.

Regarding his first-ball six, Brevis said: “God blessed me with talent to play like that, and it was lots of fun. The intent would always be high, to show presence and enjoy it. If it’s there, then it’s there.

“If a ball needs to go for six, it has to go for six, whether it’s the first ball or not.”

Both Hampshire squads will do battle this Thursday at The Kia Oval when they face the Surrey teams. Hampshire Hawks Women will start at 2pm, while the men begin at 6:30pm.

Speaking before Thursday’s match against Surrey at The Kia Oval, Brevis said: “I’ve heard lots of good things about The Oval. I think we should carry this momentum, take it forward and enjoy it and yeah, let’s see what happens.”

Hampshire Hawks return to Utilita Bowl on Friday 6 June to face Gloucester. Tickets are still available at www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/