Boss Doswell’s pride as late Jason Prior leveller preserves 10-man Hawks’ unbeaten National League South record at Welling

Jason Prior’s 87th minute header rescued a 2-2 draw at Welling United - only the second time in nine league games Hawks had failed to win.

They played the final 19 minutes - including seven added on for stoppage time - with 10 men following Billy Clifford’s dismissal.

Clifford, having been earlier booked for a foul, was sent off for a second yellow - a foul on his former Westleigh Park colleague Stefan Payne.

Jason Prior celebrates after scoring Hawks' late leveller. Picture by Dave Haines

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doswell was delighted with a point in what was another great advert for the sixth tier of English football.

‘It was two really good sides going for the win,’ he told The News. ‘We played ever so well. Probably as well as we have played away all season, including the wins.

‘It was an even better point given that we were down to 10 men when we equalised.’

‘The biggest compliment I can pay my players is that you would never have known we played the last 19 minutes with ten men.

Hawks man of the match. Josh Passley pictured with fans after the final whistle at Welling. Picture by Dave Haines.

‘I know what it feels like to concede late on and lose two points, and I know scoring late on to take a point feels so much nicer. Getting in the car to go home, it feels like a win.

‘I was proud of my players, they’re a good group.’

Welling struggled for most of last season but are revitalised after gaining new investment and turning full-time.

Jason Prior dives to head home Josh Passley's cross for Hawks' late leveller at Welling. Picture by Dave Haines

Ade Azeez and Tyrique Hyde were both recruited from Dartford - the former was the Darts’ top scorer last season - while ex-Bromley midfielder Tyler Maloney and Payne, released by Chesterfield at the end of 2021/22, were also brought in.

Azeez put Welling in front against Hawks with the visitors levelling through a Jamie Sendles-White own goal before half-time.

Maloney restored the lead before Prior, well marked throughout, had the final say with his third goal in as many league games.

In an end to end encounter, Hawks’ James Roberts was denied three times by superb saves from namesake Myles Roberts.

Ade Azeez puts Welling ahead, firing past Ross Worner. Picture by Dave Haines.

Hawks remain second in the table, four points adrift of an Ebbsfleet side who have won all nine of their fixtures so far - the latest a 1-0 victory at Hungerford.

Doswell’s men have little time to rest - they are back on the road on Tuesday, at rock bottom Weymouth.

Clifford will serve his suspension, meanwhile, when Hawks visit lower division Carshalton Athletic in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup next weekend.