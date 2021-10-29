The Bedhampton wall tries to block a Fleur De Lys U23 free-kick. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Back in early September Connole had netted five times in a 6-3 win against Southletico. But he went one better with a double hat-trick in a 6-1 thumping of AFC Eastney, who replied through Michael Uko.

Freehouse have now blasted 56 goals in just eight league and cup matches this season.

Horndean Hawks are in second place after they also enjoyed a 6-1 victory, against Tamworth. Jake Burfoot and Fraser Flynn netted twice with Oliver McCormack and an own goal completing their half-dozen haul.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southletico are up to third after a 3-2 success against AFC Fairfields. Clayton Saunders gave them the lead with a volley from a Danny Backhouse delivery and Harry Hatherley added a second early in the second half.

Sam Long reduced the arrears from the penalty spot, but Hatherley soon restored their two-goal advantage with his second of the game. Fairfield netted again but Southletico held on.

Al's Bar gained their first three points of the season after a 4-2 win over AC.

After a slow start Al's Bar took the lead through Dean Heir but soon after AC equalised through Zack Matthews.

Al's Bar hit back through Jason Plomer and Dave Newcombe before Adam Sage made it 3-2 from the penalty spot. Luke Kelly sealed Al’s Bar’s victory.

Finn McGovern (2) and Sam Jones were on target as Waterlooville Wanderers won 3-0 at Fenix.

Karol Serrani hit a hat-trick for the second Sunday running as Cross Keys Athletic handed out a drubbing to Fratton Trades Reserves in Division 4.

A week after netting three in a 5-5 draw with Prince of Wales, Serrani’s treble helped his side to a 10-2 victory. Stuart Mitchell was another hat-trick hero with Julian Atanassov, Andy Dooler and two own goals completing the rout.

Cross Keys are second, two points behind leaders Fleur De Lys U23s who had a hard-fought 3-2 win over AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves thanks to a Tom Webb treble.

AFC Lakeside and Watersedge are both still protecting 100 per cent records after three games.

Lakeside defeated Shepherds Crook 5-2 with goals from Ryan Graham (2), Connor Jepson, Tom Andrews and Josh Townsley.

Watersedge netted through Jack Chandler (2), Michael Anslow (2) and Anders Wyatt in another 5-2 victory, against Friends Fighting Cancer. Luke Steere and Billy Mooney replied.

AFC Solent struck twice in the last 15 minutes, through Archie Drury and Tommy Wareham, to claim a 2-2 draw against a Berewood side who had led thanks to a Jack Lindsay brace.

Jubilee Reserves beat Co-Op Dragons 3-0 with goals from Charlie Cooper, Dan Simpson and Leon Britton.

Anthony Davies was Milton Park Rangers’ hat-trick hero in a 7-0 caning of AFC Fairfields Reserves in Division 6. Robbie Stilwell, Carl Boucher, Mitchell Smith and Jason Hawken also netted in a game well refereed by David Johnston.

Hatton Rovers remain 100 per cent after a 4-3 win over Pelham Arms with Mark Chukwuma, Alan Stapleton, Harry Knight and Liam Karim on target.

AFC Eastney Reserves have also won all their league games so far, defeating Freehouse B 4-2 in their latest fixture with goals from Bailey Williams (2), Louis Stothard and Connor Shaw.