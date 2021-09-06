'Don't be overawed by the occasion' - bosses Glenn Turnbull and Michael Birmingham look ahead to Horndean and Moneyfields' PO postcode derby battle

Moneyfields boss Glenn Turnbull, left. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-33)

Moneys make the trip to take on Michael Birmingham's Horndean side tomorrow evening.

Moneyfields have already suffered a league defeat at the hands of a Portsmouth rival this season, going down 2-0 at Baffins Milton Rovers last month.

It proved to be a big city non-league occasion, with a crowd of more than 500 packed into the PMC Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Turnbull reckons whoever handles the occasion best on the night at Horndean will come away victorious.

The Moneys manager said: ‘It’ll not necessarily be about who plays the best on the night on Tuesday (at Horndean) or in any of them (PO postcode derbies), it’ll be about who plays the game and not the occasion, really.

‘It’s about focusing on doing what you’ve got to do, that’ll be the focus for us (at Horndean), trying to get Steve another good start, get some momentum and see how we go.

‘As it stands at the moment, I don’t think I’ve got any injuries other than Mig (Michael Dark) for Tuesday. Hopefully he’ll start training this week as well.

‘Luckily, I should have a near full selection so we should be able to go for it then.’

Striker Steve Hutchings struck twice on his long-awaited return from an ankle injury in Moneys' 3-2 triumph at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Deans boss Birmingham is well aware of the threats both Hutchings and others in the Moneyfields team will cause.

But he's hoping his team can bounce back from a weekend defeat to AFC Stoneham to deliver on a big night for both Horndean and Moneys.

Birmingham said: ‘Again, it’s going to be very, very difficult against Moneyfields. They’re a very well-drilled side, they’ve got loads of pace, enthusiasm and legs.

‘Glenn Turnbull has got a good side there. They’ve got Hutchy (Steve Hutchings) - the king returns. I’m good mates with Hutchy and you always know he’s a big, big threat.

‘It’s not just him, you’ve got others there, you’ve got Franko (James Franklyn), who’s a big, big threat. They have got other options.