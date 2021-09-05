Talisman Steve Hutchings underlines his importance as Moneyfields come out on top at Christchurch

Steve Hutchings struck twice in Moneyfields' win at Christcurch

The prolific forward twice put the visitors in front - the first coming from the penalty spot - prior to Elliott Turnbull grabbing the winner as Moneys ran out 3-2 victors.

Boss Glenn Turnbull highlighted the importance of having his talisman back involved - but also the fact fellow striker Tyler Moret also made his return from a meniscus injury to get some minutes off the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moneys manager said: ‘He (Steve Hutchings) does make a difference - I’m not giving away secrets - he’s not fully fit. He’s fit to play but in terms of fitness, pre-season was sporadic, so he’s probably no more than 60 or 70 per cent fit at the minute.

‘Hutch came off after 70 (minutes) and Tyler (Moret) came on. Having the pair of them around on Tuesday (at training) was really good.

‘If we’d have had Tyler as well in the past month it would have been just as good for us.

‘To have both of them (Steve and Tyler) around for the last training session and the game - visibly people got a lift all around for it anyway.’

Hutchings needed just 28 minutes on his injury return to find the net from the penalty spot after defender Tom Cain had been fouled in the area.

The hosts levelled before the break but Hutchings fired home his second three minutes after the restart to restore Moneyfields' advantage.

Christchurch equalised for a second time before Elliott Turnbull side-footed home what proved to be the winner 25 minutes from time.

And boss Glenn Turnbull was relieved to see Moneyfields get back to winning ways in the league after successive defeats.

He said: ‘I say it all the time, leagues aren’t win in August or September, but momentum is definitely built. You can see that with what Wilky (Shaun Wilkinson; Baffins Milton Rovers manager) – they’re flying.