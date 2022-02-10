Fond Concord Rangers memory Hawks will be desperately trying to replicate as they search for first National League South win in nine attempts

Assistant manager Baird watched on from the sidelines as Hawks' run without a league win reached eight matches with defeat to Dartford last night.

But he is remaining upbeat in Hawks' hopes of securing a play-off spot this season as they prepare to make the trip to lowly Concord Rangers.

In a period where there has been very little to cheer, Paul Doswell' s squad head into their Concord clash with fond memories from when they met at Westleigh Park earlier this season.

Hawks celebrate a goal in their 5-2 home victory over Concord Rangers in October Picture: Dave Haines

On that day, Hawks romped to a thumping 5-2 victory, which was incidentally their last home league win coming way back on October 9.

Since then, Doswell's side have failed to claim victory in any of their following nine NLS fixtures at Westleigh Park - a new club record.

However, history does at least make fairly favourable reading for Hawks when it comes to facing Concord, having failed to be beaten in any of their previous seven meetings with the Essex side.

Baird said: ‘We've taken a lot of confidence out of it (second half against Dartford). Hopefully we can take some positivity out of that.

‘If it's comes off someone's knee, you win 1-0, then hopefully you're off and running. Concord has always been a good place for us to go, they're always up and down, they're quite strong at home, hopefully we can go there and get a result.’

Including their 8-0 Boxing Day drubbing at Dorking Wanderers, Hawks have collected just three points from a possible 24 on offer in their previous eight outings.

It's a run of form which has seen them slip to 12th in the table - now eight points off seventh-placed Chippenham who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

But Baird believes a small change in fortune is what's required to get the under-performing Hawks going again.