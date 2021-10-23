Former AFC Portchester goal ace makes Dorchester Town switch

Former AFC Portchester striker Kieran Roberts has joined Dorchester Town. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-09)

The prolific forward had struck 15 goals in 14 games this after following manager Dave Carter to the Royals in the summer from Dover Road.

But Roberts departed Portchester earlier this month and has now found himself a new home with Dorset club Dorchester.

The move represents a two-division step up for Roberts from the Wessex League Premier Division where he started the season to the Southern League Premier Division with Dorchester.

But Roberts has plenty of experience playing in the Southern League, featuring for Carter at Moneyfields in the Division One South last term.

The strike ace has also featured for Weymouth, Wimborne Town and Blackfield & Langley earlier in his career.