And the former Cheltenham, Wrexham, Forest Green Rovers and Torquay 37-year-old striker insisted he has not joined the Westleigh Park outfit for a bit-part playing role this season.

Approaching his 38th birthday in September, Wright still turned out 34 times in the National League for Torquay last term, netting six goals.

New Hawks signing Daniel Wright netted 38 goals in 132 outings for Cheltenham Town between 2015-18 Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

And although Doswell's openness to his Hawks move allowing him more time with his family, talisman Wright is adamant all his attention is focused on delivering promotion for his new club this season.

‘The great thing the gaffer is letting me do is bringing my family along with the journey,’ Wright told The News.

‘Even though I'm talking about family time and the gaffer's making sure it's important for me to have family time as well, it's important everyone understands I'm coming here to win things. I want to win this league, I'm coming here to get promoted, when I'm here, I'm dedicated to the club.

‘I'm really looking forward to them (family) being a part of it and me getting the recovery period for my body and my age to make sure the next day I'm training at 100 per cent. The days off are letting me get 100 per cent committed for the training and for obviously the games on a Saturday and Tuesday, which I'm used to at this level.’

Since being part of Histon's Conference South title win in the 2006-07 season, Wright has played at National League level or above in each of the previous 14 campaigns which have followed.

He finished as Cheltenham's leading scorer in the 2015-16 season with 22 goals in 43 appearances as they won promotion to the Football League, as Wright played at League Two level with the Robins for the following two years.

But he is now welcoming the challenge of dropping back down to the National League South and being part of a squad trying to deliver promotion for the Hawks.