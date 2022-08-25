Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for the third time in eight days, Danny Thompson’s men will be aiming to progress.

Last weekend, Baffins handed out a shock 3-0 FA Cup thumping to a Horndean side who had won their first two Wessex Premier matches.

In midweek, they claimed a 4-1 Hampshire Senior Cup win against a Ringwood side who have won their opening three Wessex Division 1 fixtures.

Flashback - Frankie Paige (middle) has just scored for US Portsmouth against Millbrook during their run to the 2020/21 FA Vase semi-final. Picture by Martyn White

This Saturday’s FA Vase first qualifying round tie at Badshot Lea, though, promises to be the toughest test of the three.

Badshot sit second in the Combined Counties South table, having won all three games so far, scoring seven and conceding just one. Baffins, in contrast, have lost both their Wessex games 3-0 at home.

Badshot also handed Baffins’ Wessex rivals Brockenhurst a 4-0 beating in the FA Cup and ran Southern League new boys Hamworthy United close in the same tournament last weekend, only losing 3-2.

Badshot finished fifth in their league last season, losing just five times in 38 games.

Tommy Leigh scored four goals for Baffins Milton Rovers when they caned New College Swindon 14-1 in an FA Vase tie in 2018/19. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Having made 11 changes in midweek, Thompson is expected to revert to a similar starting XI that faced Horndean.

He is taking the Vase seriously, and - despite starting off 810 minutes (nine wins) away from the national stadium, so he should. And, like all Wessex Premier bosses, he is taking inspiration from US Portsmouth’s 2020/21 achievements.

Famously, US - then in Wessex 1 - defeated six higher tier opponents in seven rounds to reach the semi-finals. With an improbable Wembley appearance tantalisingly within reach, they suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Binfield.

Frankie Paige, who was in the US squad that season - scoring a stunning goal against Millbrook in the third round - is now part of Thompson’s new-look Baffins side.

‘You only have to look at what US did,’ said Thompson. ‘With a bit of luck and a good draw, you can go a long way.’

You certainly can. And Baffins have history in the Vase. In only their second campaign in it, Steve Leigh’s side won through five rounds. Starting in the first qualifying round, their journey ended with a fourth round exit at eventual runners-up Cray Valley Paper Mills.

En route to the last 32, Baffins hammered New College Swindon 14-1 - with Tommy Leigh, now at Pompey’s League One rivals Accrington, netting four times.

If they want to go deep in the tournament once more, Baffins will have to start off the hard way. If they were to beat Badshot, their reward is a home tie against fellow Wessx Premier side Shaftesbury or Wessex 1 outfit Folland.

Fareham Town and Horndean also enter the Vase in the first qualifying round.

The Reds host Wessex 1 side Romsey, who they have already beaten once this season - 1-0 away in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Horndean host an Alton side who have lost to two PO postcode clubs in cup action in 2022/23 - 4-1 at Baffins in the FA Cup and 1-0 at Fareham in midweek in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Fareham will visit Wiltshire club Bradford Town if they win, while Horndean will be away to Christchurch or Bournemouth Poppies.

Petersfield - managed by former Gosport Borough pair Joe Lea and Pat Suraci - travel to Wessex 1 rivals Ash this weekend. The winners are away to Bridport.

AFC Portchester (away to East Cowes), Moneyfields (away to Whitchurch) and US Portsmouth (away to AFC Stoneham) enter at the second qualifying round stage. So do Wessex 1 new boys Fleetlands, who host Downton or Bemerton Heath.