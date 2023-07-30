It is almost the start of August which means the new English Football League season is set to kick off next weekend and that the summer transfer window will be closing in just over one month’s time.

Portsmouth are due to welcome Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park on Saturday for their season opener and have already been active in the window. Meanwhile, their league rivals are also looking to get deals over the line in the coming days before their own matches.

Blackpool are reportedly about to make a £500,00 offer for a Crystal Palace Star while Reading are said to be keen on a former Swansea City man and Port Vale could swoop for a Huddersfield Town striker. Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around League One on Sunday, July 30:

Blackpool bid £500,000 for Crystal Palace player

Blackpool are making a bid of £500,000 for Crystal Palace’s young forward Scott Banks. The Scotsman was a standout performer for Bradford City on loan from the Eagles last season. This form has apparently caught the eye of Seasiders boss Neil Critchley and his side are now reportedly set to bid £500,000 to secure the Scotsman’s signature. (The Real EFL)

Reading keen to sign former Swansea City star

Reading manager Ruben Selles has confirmed that he would like to sign trialist Tivonge Rushesha. The midfielder has been on trial with the Royals for a decent chunk of pre-season - and played against former club Swansea City yesterday in their 4-0 home defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Selles’ side are in desperate need of more additions before the season starts, with only four coming through the door so far and Amadou Mbengue signing a new contract to extend his stay in Berkshire. (Football League World)

Port Vale keen to swoop for Huddersfield Town striker