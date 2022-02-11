Milton Park Rangers score during their 3-1 Division 6 victory over Spartan. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Harry Bedford continued his recovery from a serious knee injury with a goal in the 4-1 victory over AFC Basing.

George Caister, Brad Hayward and Billy Musson were also on target for The Meon, who now travel to Bournemouth League outfit FC Hajduk in the last four.

Watersedge Park are through to the quarter-finals of the Hampshire FA Junior A Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-Op Dragons (yellow) score against Saturn Royale. Picture: Kevin Shipp

They won 4-1 at FC Potters Park with goals from Steve Southam (2), Bradley Street and Aaron Parsons.

Southsea United progressed to the last four of the Portsmouth & District FA Intermediate Cup with a 3-2 win against Lee Rangers.

Aaron Behan, Fred Penfold and Dan Penfold netted for a Southsea side currently top of the City of Portsmouth League’s second tier.

In the league, AFC Eastney Reserves are now three points clear at the top of Division 6.

The ball is about to go through the legs of the Co-Op Dragons keeper for a Saturn Royale goal. Picture: Kevin Shipp

They defeated Freehouse B 4-1 with goals from Billy Tee - his 16th goal of the season - Louis Stothard and Connor Shaw 2).

Second placed Hatton Rovers lost ground after a 2-0 defeat to AFC Prospect Farm Rangers, Leon Porter and Harry Regan on target.

Wicor Mill are nine points clear at the top of Division 1 after a 5-1 victory over Seagull. Curt Robbins (2), Josh Holmes, Bailey Steel and an own goal were on target with Billy Rose replying.

Saturn Royale celebrate a goal. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Goals from Andy Turnbull, Tom Wray and James Erskin gave Fratton Trades a 3-1 success against Waterlooville Wanderers in Division 3.

Paul Squires fired a hat-trick as Cross Keys Athletic dished out an 8-0 drubbing to second-bottom Fratton Trades Reserves.

After a goalless opening 20 minutes - where Keys missed a penalty - the floodgates opened with Jack Spragg, Julian Atanassov, Stevie Mitchell, Lee Biggs and Simon Withers also on target.

Saturn Royale completed the double over Co-Op Dragons Reserves in Division 5.

Dan Stannard (2) and Chris Welburn gave Saturn a 3-2 win in the first game, with Ethen Hathi twice replying.

Stannard then struck again in a 6-3 victory that also featured goals from Sam Durkee, Reuben Lines, Courage Nyenya, Guy Smith and Sam Oakley.

The division’s top scorer, Joe Boxall, struck his 33rd and 34th goals of the season as AFC Tamworth moved joint top with a 3-1 victory over Horndean Hawks. Jack Holloway also netted.