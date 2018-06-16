Pompey owner Michael Eisner shows his sense of humour

Have your say

Michael Eisner has made a big impact at Pompey during his first year as owner.



Since Tornante purchased the Blues for £5.67m last August, the American has overseen the club's crest being trademarked, a deal with Nike to manufacture next season's kits being struck and he also plans to splash the money to rejuvenate Fratton Park.

There haven't been many errors from Disney's former CEO.

One blunder has Eisner made, though, was after last month's Champions League final.

After Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev, courtesy of Gareth Bale's double, the American congratulated the Welshman.

However, Eisner made the mistake of saying Bale was trained on the south coast of the UK.

Naturally, he came under some flak from the Fratton faithful as Bale broke through the ranks up the road.

But Eisner seems to have taken all of the comments in good heart.

Last night, he showed his sense of humour and made himself the butt of the joke.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw against Spain at the World Cup, Pompey's owner congratulated the forward.

He then quipped that the Real Madrid ace was 'trained in Portsmouth'.

Eisner said: 'Great hat trick by Ronaldo for Portugal against Spain, amazing free kick at World Cup ...Wasn't he trained in Portsmouth, UK? '

