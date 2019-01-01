Portsmouth boss: No interest in Jayden Stockley

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has denied Pompey are pursuing Exeter’s Jayden Stockley.

The Blues have been linked with the 16-goal striker as they seek to bolster their promotion-chasing squad following the opening of the transfer window.

Exeter today announced ‘several’ club’s have triggered a set-fee release clause in the 25-year-old’s contract.

Stockley’s price has been mooted as £750,000.

However, Jackett rejected the idea that Pompey are involved in trying to recruit their former loanee.

He said: ‘Like everybody, we want to come out of the transfer window stronger than we went in.

‘It’s not always easy, but we will be attempting to do that.

‘We haven’t made an approach for him (Stockley), though, he’s not one we are looking at.’